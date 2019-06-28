Xi puts forward 3-point proposal on developing China-African relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs a China-Africa leaders' meeting in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. The meeting was also attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also former African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC); Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also rotating chair of the African Union; Senegalese President Macky Sall, current African co-chair of the FOCAC; and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward Friday a three-point proposal on building a closer community with a shared future between China and African countries.On the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Xi chaired a China-Africa leaders' meeting, which was also attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also former African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC); Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also rotating chair of the African Union; Senegalese President Macky Sall, current African co-chair of the FOCAC; and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.