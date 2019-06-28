Xi urges BRICS to strengthen strategic partnership, improve global governance

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 12:44:16
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on BRICS countries to enhance their strategic partnership and promote the improvement of global governance.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting with other BRICS leaders on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka. 



