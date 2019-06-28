Xi warns against "historic mistake," advocates shared interests, long-term development at G20 summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies to focus on shared interests and long-term development, and commit to realizing lasting peace and prosperity for the world and a satisfying life for peoples around the world.
He also warned the G20 against making an irreversible "historic mistake" due to temporary shortsightedness.
The Chinese president made the remarks while addressing the 14th G20 summit held in the Japanese city of Osaka.