Xi calls on G20 to move beyond border limitation, man-made fences to share innovation outcomes
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 14:36:03
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies to promote international innovation cooperation, move beyond border limitation and man-made fences, pool global wisdom to tackle common problems, and broadly apply innovation outcomes to benefit more countries and peoples.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 14th G20 summit held in the Japanese city of Osaka.