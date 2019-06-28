HOME >>
Xi pledges to deepen practical cooperation between China, South Africa
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 15:27:36
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Friday to keep deepening political mutual trust and practical cooperation between his country and South Africa.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies held in the Japanese city of Osaka.
