Xi, Putin, Modi pledge to bolster trilateral cooperation for world prosperity
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/28 18:52:40
Leaders of China, Russia and India agreed here Friday to continue to maintain, utilize and develop their trilateral cooperation mechanism, in a bid to make greater contributions to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.
The consensus was reached at a meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.