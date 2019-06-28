Xi, Putin, Modi pledge to bolster trilateral cooperation for world prosperity

Leaders of China, Russia and India agreed here Friday to continue to maintain, utilize and develop their trilateral cooperation mechanism, in a bid to make greater contributions to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.



The consensus was reached at a meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was held on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.