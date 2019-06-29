China is making great efforts to support AI development: Australian counselor

China has detailed AI policies to support AI development and is making strong efforts in this area, Joanna Bunting, counselor at the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday.
She said "Australian and Chinese researchers and businesses have cooperated on many topics" at the China Artificial Intelligence Summit 2019 in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday.
For example, Australia's largest data innovation group, Data61, under the country's science agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), has partnered with Chinese self-driving technology company ZongMu technology on automated vehicles vision systems, Bunting told the Global Times.
The two sides hope to solve the biggest challenge for autonomous driving - giving vehicles "human" sight, according to CSIRO's website.
In fact, the cooperation between CSIRO and China has lasted more than 40 years. In 2016, CSIRO and Chinese institutions published 498 publications, science media stdaily.com reported in September 2018.
"The Australian Government is thinking about how to make sure its citizens can trust how AI is designed, developed, and used by business and government," Bunting said. She added that Australia believes it is important that AI is applied ethically, and delivers broad social benefits while protecting safety and privacy.
"Australians need to be assured that the AI technologies are safe, reliable, and fit-for-purpose," she said.
The Australian Government is developing an ethics framework which is practical and helps users apply these principles to real world AI applications now and into the future, Bunting said.
In April, Data61 and think tanks released a draft of its AI ethics framework, focusing on fairness, privacy and accountability.
Bunting noted there are also international engagements on AI ethics building. For example, Australia has committed to provide an enabling environment for human-centered AI that promotes innovation and investment at the G20
Ministerial Statement on Trade and Digital Economy in June.