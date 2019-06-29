HOME >>
Xi says cooperation, dialogue better than friction, confrontation for China, US
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 11:29:09 Last Updated: 2019/6/29 11:50:57
Chinese President Xi Jinping said onSaturday that 40 years of China-US diplomatic relations have shown that cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.
Xi made the remarks at the beginning of a meeting with US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 (
G20
) major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.
