Xi says cooperation, dialogue better than friction, confrontation for China, US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 11:29:09 Last Updated: 2019/6/29 11:50:57
Chinese President Xi Jinping said onSaturday that 40 years of China-US diplomatic relations have shown that cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation.

Xi made the remarks at the beginning of a meeting with US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY,FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus