China, US should not fall into trap of confrontation -- Xi
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 13:17:38 Last Updated: 2019/6/29 13:18:27
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China and the United States have highly integrated interests and extensive cooperation areas and they should not fall into so-called traps of conflict and confrontation.
Xi made the remarks in a meeting with US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Japanese city of Osaka.