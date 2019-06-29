"Spider-Man: Far from Home" leads Chinese mainland box office

A performer wearing a Spider-Man suit crawls on the wall at a press conference for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Li Hao/GT


 
"Spider-Man: Far from Home," the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, led the Chinese mainland box office on its opening day Friday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Saturday.

A sequel to the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the blockbuster grossed over 223 million yuan (around 32.48 million US dollars), accounting for a bulk of the mainland total of 262 million yuan, and leaving a huge gap between itself and the runner-up "Spirited Away."

The Oscar-winning Japanese film raked in 19.3 million yuan on Friday, taking its total box office sales to 314.08 million yuan.

"Toy Story 4" ranked third with a daily box office of 6.15 million yuan.

