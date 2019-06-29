"Spider-Man: Far from Home" leads Chinese mainland box office

A performer wearing a Spider-Man suit crawls on the wall at a press conference for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

"Spider-Man: Far from Home," the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, led the Chinese mainland box office on its opening day Friday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Saturday.A sequel to the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the blockbuster grossed over 223 million yuan (around 32.48 million US dollars), accounting for a bulk of the mainland total of 262 million yuan, and leaving a huge gap between itself and the runner-up "Spirited Away."The Oscar-winning Japanese film raked in 19.3 million yuan on Friday, taking its total box office sales to 314.08 million yuan."Toy Story 4" ranked third with a daily box office of 6.15 million yuan.