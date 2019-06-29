Xi returns to Beijing after attending G20 Osaka summit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/29 20:08:44
Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing Saturday after attending the 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan.
Xi's entourage, including Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Liu He, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, returned on the same plane.