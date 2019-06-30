China's top legislature wraps up bimonthly session

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, closed its five-day bimonthly session Saturday, adopting a law on vaccine administration and several decisions.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting attended by 171 committee members.At the meeting, lawmakers adopted a decision to grant special pardons for some imprisoned criminals on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.In a speech at the meeting, Li underlined the political and legal significance of the decision on special pardons, calling for accurate grasp of the principles and coverage of the pardons, as well as fair and law-based handling.He also spoke highly of the vaccine administration law, saying the law will provide powerful legal weapons for protecting people's health.Li called for efforts to solicit opinions to improve the two draft sections on marriage and family and inheritance of the civil code, which were reviewed by lawmakers during the session.Lawmakers approved the central government's final accounts for 2018 and passed a report on qualifications of certain NPC deputies. They also adopted resolutions on official appointments and dismissals.Li called for better enforcement of the government's budget and thorough corrections to the problems found by auditing, as well as more efforts to protect the legal rights and interests of small and medium-sized enterprises.Before the closing meeting, Li presided over a chairpersons' meeting to hear reports on the drafts to be submitted for voting.