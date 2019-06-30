Tourists have fun at the Baisha Bay in Kenting, southeast China's Taiwan, on Aug. 3, 2016. Taiwan is an island off the southeast coast of the Chinese mainland. There are abundant ecological resources and numerous scenic spots, including the Ali Mountain, a famous mountain resort and nature reserve, the Sun Moon Lake, the biggest freshwater lake on the island, Kenting, surrounded by water on three sides at the southernmost end of Taiwan, the Yehliu Geopark, famous for its sea-erosion landscape on the north coast of Taiwan, and the Lanyu island, an island covering an area of 45 square kilometers in southeast Taiwan. On June 29, the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition ushered in "Taiwan Day" event. The Taiwan Garden at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition covers 2,000 square meters, with six sections featuring the island region's unique landscapes. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Ali Mountain, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 5, 2016.

Photo taken on April 25, 2019 shows the scenery of mangrove forest along Tamsui River in southeast China's Taiwan.

Tourists visit the Ali Mountain, southeast China's Taiwan, July 25, 2017.