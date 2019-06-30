Temperature reaches around 50 degrees Celsius in Kuwait

A boy plays in a swimming pool in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 29, 2019. Kuwait is experiencing soaring temperature, which reached around 50 degrees Celsius and more recently, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Children play in a swimming pool in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 29, 2019. Kuwait is experiencing soaring temperature, which reached around 50 degrees Celsius and more recently, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays in a swimming pool in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 29, 2019. Kuwait is experiencing soaring temperature, which reached around 50 degrees Celsius and more recently, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays in a swimming pool in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 29, 2019. Kuwait is experiencing soaring temperature, which reached around 50 degrees Celsius and more recently, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). (Photo: Xinhua)