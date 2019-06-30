Trump, Kim Jong Un meet, shake hands in Panmunjom

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/30 15:01:17

Photo: VCG


US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met and shook hands on Sunday in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, a live broadcast showed.

