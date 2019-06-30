French sculptures come to National Museum of China exhibition 'Immortal Heritage'

One of Brigitte Terziev's Veilleur sculptures Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A new exhibition featuring the works of five French artists - Claude Abeille, Jean Cardot, Jean Angola, Anthony Pencer and Brigitte Terziev - kicked off on Friday at the National Museum of China as part of the museum's cultural exchange efforts. The museum's curator, Wu Weishan said that it features 37 works in total that showcase their thoughts and feelings toward life.After the exhibition ends on July 9, the works will be donated to the museum's permanent collection.All of the artists come from the Académie des Beaux-Arts, as it has been known since 1803, one of the five institutions comprising the Institut de France.A highlight of the works on display is Terziev's Veilleur (Watchman) series of sculptures.