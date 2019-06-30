RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Do not hesitate to speak up today. Your ability to notice and remember every little detail will make you the most valuable member of the team. Financial matters will become a priority for you over the next few days. Your lucky numbers: 2, 7, 8, 12, 15.Appearances will be deceiving today. A deal that looks good on the surface may turn out to be much worse than you ever expected. Make sure you play it safe. Friendship will be a great source of joy. ✭✭✭Do not let daydreams distract you from what you should be focusing on at the moment. Stay in the here and now and you will get tasks done quickly and efficiently. Dedicate some free time tonight to getting your blood pumping with some exercise. ✭✭✭It might be wise to take a conservative approach when it comes to financial investments today. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to travel. Consider taking a short overnight trip. ✭✭✭Someone may dump a huge project that will be due before long onto your lap today. As experienced as you and your team are, if you cannot finish things, it would be better to admit that is the case rather than turn in something half-finished. ✭✭✭Do not assume you know what is best for everyone. You will be able to avoid conflict by sitting down and listening to what other people want. ✭✭✭Today will be a great day for making plans. Make sure you listen to others and consider their opinions. If you want to climb the ladder of success, you will have to do it one step at a time. ✭✭✭✭A friendship may take an unexpected romantic turn. No one will be more surprised than you, so carefully consider where you want things to go. You may lose a friend but end up gaining so much more. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭A romantic relationship has been progressing quite nicely recently. You may be ready to take that next big step but are unsure how to proceed. Don't overthink things, all you have to do is be honest about your feelings. ✭✭✭✭You will be filled to the brim with positive energy today, making this the perfect time to take on new and challenging projects. Do not hesitate to push yourself to your limits. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭A deep conversation with someone close to you will strengthen the bonds between both of you. While it may feel awkward at first, once you two get talking you won't want to stop. ✭✭✭✭You may feel the urge to push yourself hard today, but make sure you leave some energy in reserve as you will need some for the challenges that are ahead. Music will be a major source of creativity. ✭✭✭As busy as you are at work, do not forget to make some time for yourself. You will be no use to anyone if you burn yourself out before your tasks are completed. ✭✭✭