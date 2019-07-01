2019 Summer Davos to be held in China's Dalian

Photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows the Xinghaiwan Bridge in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 26, 2019 shows the view at the Laotieshan lighthouse in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 11, 2019 shows the Xinghaiwan Bridge amid advection fog in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 24, 2019 shows the welcome sign outside the Dalian International Conference Center in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 24, 2019 shows the Bangchui Island scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 27, 2019 shows the cityscape of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2019 Summer Davos meeting will be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight. Also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization." (Photo: Xinhua)