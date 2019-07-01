First high-speed railway linking Tianjin, Hong Kong to be put into use on July 10

Stewardesses of the high-speed railway linking Tianjin and Hong Kong receive training in north China's Tianjin, June 30, 2019. The first high-speed railway linking Tianjin and Hong Kong will be put into use on July 10, according to Tianjin's railway authorities. The bullet train, G305, will depart Tianjin West Railway Station at 10:58 a.m. and arrive at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 9:02 p.m. The second-class seat for the 10-hour ride will cost 1,092.5 yuan (about 158 U.S. dollars). After the launch of the new route, the number of high-speed railway stations on the Chinese mainland that link Hong Kong will increase to 58. (Photo: Xinhua)



