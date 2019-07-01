Population of milu deer grows in China

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows milu deers, also known as Pere David's deers, crossing a river in Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in east China's Jiangsu Province. Milu, a species endemic to China, was on the edge of extinction in the early 20th century due to overhunting and habitat loss. The species, under A-level state protection in China, was named after Armand David, a French missionary and naturalist who first recorded the existence of the deer in China in 1865. Since the British government gifted 39 milu deer to Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve in 1986, the population of the species in the reserve has grown to 5,016, including more than 800 baby deers born in the nature reserve in 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

