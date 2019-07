Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The family sailing race series ended its Weihai stop over the weekend along the coastal city in East China's Shandong Province.Weihai is the easternmost city in Shandong. A major seaport, it borders the Yantai city in the west and the Yellow Sea in the east.The family sailing series is a tournament that was initiated in 2018 and governed by the Chinese Yachting Association that aims to promote grass-roots sailing.