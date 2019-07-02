Say no to mob violence and reclaim order in HK society

Hong Kong celebrated its 22nd anniversary of its return to the motherland on July 1. Over the past few days, people from all levels of society gathered to celebrate the occasion.Opposition activists also convened to stage a demonstration, an annual routine that residents have since grown accustomed.In the morning, demonstrators took to the streets in an attempt to disrupt a flag raising ceremony carried out by officials with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), but their efforts failed. Later that afternoon, they turned the atmosphere into one of extreme chaos and violence.Demonstrators broke windows with steel pipes and rammed a car into the front gate of the Hong Kong legislature, and then stormed inside the building. Their actions were nothing short of mob-like behavior.Out of blind arrogance and rage, protestors showed a complete disregard for law and order. Those who love this city must have been frustrated and sad amid the escalating rampage that included hurling rocks at police throughout the afternoon chaos.When protestors stormed the Hong Kong Legislature, it was an open and symbolic attack aimed at expressing contempt for the rule of law while trampling on the fundamental interests of society.Although Hong Kong is a capitalist city, it will never condone such violent behavior. It is a disgrace that such a developed society could carry out this kind of reckless and savage violence that has signaled an ominous alert for the city's future.In the West, police enforce a zero-tolerance policy toward vandalism and the destruction of government property. This recent round of rioting will forever be a stain upon Hong Kong's image as a reliable hub for international finance and commerce.For those on the Chinese mainland who were closely following the events as they unfolded, they were dismayed and shocked beyond belief while watching the legislature building under siege. They were also very concerned about the safety and well-being of the Hong Kong community.In light of the autonomy already in place, law and order are the internal matters of Hong Kong and meant to be handled by the local government. However, with a general and common sense understanding of how justice functions, Chinese society is all too aware that a zero-tolerance policy is the only remedy for such destructive behavior witnessed. Otherwise, and without this policy, it would be similar to opening a Pandora's Box, upending social disorder.Hong Kong, affectionately known as the "Pearl of the Orient," is a highlight of the Asian economy. However, recently, fierce political emotions have taken over the city. The SAR government has implemented measures to stabilize the situation, but not enough to quell public unrest.Meanwhile, a few people have created mobs and filled with street thugs in an attempt to turn the protests into an event filled with extreme confrontation. It is universally apparent that their purpose was to annihilate Hong Kong order and dominate the decision-making through their version of street politics.This brand of arrogance that has challenged Hong Kong's rule of law must strongly be condemned. The city should not be turned into a haven for violence.We believe that neither Hong Kong nor the Chinese mainland will allow this type of mob culture to flourish. Problems and disputes are to be resolved through constitutional devices currently in place and readily available to all members of society. Using violence to hijack a society like Hong Kong's is the greatest evil of the modern era.It is time for Hong Kong society to take action and say 'no' to the violence. Under the principle of "one country, two systems," the residents are responsible for maintaining stability.This is also the underlying obligation implied within the "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" policy. The city's image and the lifestyle enjoyed by those who live there shall not be undermined by vicious protesters. Chinese mainland society and Hong Kong belong to the same big family, and the mainland looks forward to witnessing the reemergence of a stable and prosperous city.An improved and fully recovered Hong Kong is the wish of all Chinese.