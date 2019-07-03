Dutch cabinet does not rule out Huawei's 5G technology

Dutch telecom providers do not have to exclude any Chinese telecommunications companies, such as Huawei or ZTE, from their new 5G mobile network development projects, according to a preliminary conclusion of a risk analysis conducted by the Dutch Ministry of Justice
and Security.
The risk analysis of the vulnerabilities of vital infrastructure, which was made public on Monday, was led by the Dutch National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV). The US government has in recent months intensified pressure on its allies to exclude Huawei from the construction of 5G services.
"Telecom providers are required to take additional security measures to increase resilience to the threat from countries. One of these measures is to set extra high requirements for suppliers of services and products in the critical parts of the telecom network," said the Dutch ministry.
In the autumn, these requirements will be laid down in a general administrative order, it added.
The Dutch Parliament will hold a debate on the country's approach to 5G on Wednesday. The Netherlands plans to hold its 5G spectrum auction at the beginning of 2020.