Residents and visitors dance happily in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

What is Xinjiang like today? At the end of last month, Xinjiang began to operate special tourist trains connecting major scenic spots in the north and south of the region. Tourism is recovering and developing rapidly throughout the autonomous region, and performance of tourism is a gauge of local social security conditions.Today, Xinjiang experiences peace and development. The region was one step away from the turmoil triggered by terrorist attacks and ethnic and religious conflicts. It came close to becoming a second Chechnya or a second Syria. Both internal and external forces once launched a raid to turn Xinjiang into the new focus of the "three evil forces" (terrorism, extremism and separatism) in Central Asia. However, the Party and government led people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to turn the tide and eventually ease the situation and place the region on the right track.For people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, peace and stability are the starting point of happy lives. Back in the days when violent terrorism was frequent, investment continued to leave, tourists avoided the region, the economy declined and people were haunted by fear. Such a nightmare gave human rights no space. What once happened in Xinjiang was also having an impact outside the region, including Beijing, Kunming and other Chinese cities.In recent years, the governance measures Xinjiang has taken have brought a miraculous change to the region.Xinjiang has been free of violent terrorist attacks for nearly 30 consecutive months. This has not only restored peace and tranquility in Xinjiang, but has also rebuilt confidence in its society and reversed Xinjiang's image in the country.Western public opinion has been carrying out various smears on the governance of Xinjiang. In particular, they have attacked vocational education and training centers in the region. However, the disturbance brought on by these attacks is incomparable with the benefits enjoyed by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and Chinese society as a whole. Real peace and stability in Xinjiang is far more important than what Western public opinion thinks of the situation. Chinese people's understanding of this situation is maturing and gradually becoming an unassailable force.Those Western powers vocal about the issue do not care about the well-being of Xinjiang's people. The Western forces that attack China's governance in Xinjiang are all the proponents of the "China threat" and "China collapse" theories. Challenging China via the Xinjiang issue is, for them, interchangeable with challenging China via the Hong Kong issue.As long as Xinjiang remains peaceful and stable, it will be very difficult for those in the West to create a stir about Xinjiang or keep Western public opinion focused on the area in the long run. The hyped topics, such as vocational education and training centers, will gradually become monotonous and will increasingly lose their credibility in Western media.Over the past 10 years the situation in Xinjiang has remained under control, but a fundamental turnaround has also been achieved after a turbulent journey. This is the joint result of China's institutional and national strengths. China can accomplish any task under the leadership of the Party, including the eradication of the influence of the "three evil forces" in Xinjiang.Chinese society as a whole should thank the Xinjiang officials and people for their hard work and sacrifice over the years. The world should respect and understand the fundamental improvement of Xinjiang's situation at minimum social cost. Xinjiang has not become an "ulcer" in Central Asia, but has become a permanent contributor to regional prosperity. Those Western forces who have long accused Xinjiang of improper governance should re-examine their consciences.