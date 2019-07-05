"Hubei Day" event held at Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2018 shows the Honghu Lake in central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2016 shows people visiting the Guifeng Mountain in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2018 shows the Honghu Lake in central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows the cole flower fields in Yuan'an County, central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2016 shows a highway on water in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows terraced lands on Wuyun Mountain in Qichun County of central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2014 shows the autumn scenery in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 28, 2015 shows the city view of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. The "Hubei Day" event is held at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition from July 4 to 6.Photo:Xinhua