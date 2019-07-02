UK urged to stay away from Hong Kong affairs

A local resident takes photos of the LegCo building in Hong Kong which radical protesters stormed into Monday night. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Citizens and legislators in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Friday urged the UK to stop interfering in China's domestic affairs, as the city recovers from the scars after its legislative body was stormed by a group of radical protesters earlier this week.Victor Chan, 33, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Young Commentators, told the Global Times that "I hope the UK can fulfill its promise in the Sino-British Joint Declaration to stay away from interfering in Hong Kong affairs.""The UK should abandon its old mentality as a post-colonial power that is reluctant to let go of its previous colony, and respect China's sovereignty over Hong Kong," he said.Global Times reporters felt a similar mood when visiting legislators and talking to residents in the city, who said that they are particularly fed up with the comments from British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.In response to accusations he had sided with the protesters, Hunt told the BBC on Thursday that "I was not supporting the violence. What I was saying is the way to deal with that violence is not by repression."Hunt previously urged authorities in Hong Kong not to use protests as a pretext for repression, the BBC reported Tuesday. He said he understands the root causes of what happened as people in Hong Kong are concerned that their basic freedoms are under attack.The comments were fiercely refuted by Chinese diplomats and officials, who accused Hunt of "colonial-era delusions" and warned that relations had been "damaged" by his comments.Hung Kam-in, a member of the Kwun Tong District Council in Hong Kong, said "Hunt probably had a daydream when he threatened China over Hong Kong affairs. The UK has neither the legitimacy nor capability to challenge China's sovereignty over Hong Kong."However, Hunt is indirectly delivering a message to a group of people in Hong Kong who violently ruined the Legislative Council (LegCo) by releasing tough words to China, Hung said. "Hunt's remarks sound like he is telling those radical protesters that the UK will stand with them and encourage their vandalism."Some local residents in Hong Kong are also furious about the UK official's comments on the violent protest and the British stance on the issue. A Hong Kong resident surnamed Chan told the Global Times on Friday that Hong Kong-related issues are purely internal affairs and that the UK and the US have no right to intervene."We oppose this intervention," he said.Also on Thursday afternoon, a middle-aged Hong Kong woman harshly criticized a group of supporters of radical protesters who vandalized the Hong Kong Legislative Counci, particularly after some of them raised the British colonial flag inside the LegCo Monday night."I'm Chinese, and I'm proud of being Chinese, if you don't commit to your Chinese citizenship, then get out," the woman told supporters of the violent protesters.

Protesters hold banners that read "Protect peace of society and dignity of law enforcement officials" in front of the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP