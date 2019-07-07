Sudan's military council urges national unity to achieve stability, renaissance

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu addresses a rally in Khartoum, Sudan, July 6, 2019. Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu on Saturday urged the Sudanese political forces and people to unite to achieve the country's stability and renaissance. (Photo: Xinhua)

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu on Saturday urged the Sudanese political forces and people to unite to achieve the country's stability and renaissance."A new phase in Sudan's history has begun," said Daqlu when addressing a popular rally in the east of the capital Khartoum.He highlighted people's livelihood as the priority in the coming phase."The priority is ... people's livelihood: their treatment, their education, their health and the infrastructure of schools, roads and others," Daqlu said.On Friday, the TMC and the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance reached a deal on establishing transitional authorities to jointly govern the country.The deal was reached after a two-day negotiation between the two sides in Khartoum through the mediation of the African Union and Ethiopia.