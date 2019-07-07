Xiongan New Area and Hong Kong connected by high-speed train

The Xiongan New Area, set up by China's central government as an exemplary model city, 100 km south of Beijing, will be connected directly with Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by high-speed train starting from Wednesday, chinanews.com reported.

The Beijing Railway Administration (BRA) announced new operation plans over the weekend, including a direct high-speed train service from Tianjin West to Hong Kong West Kowloon, with a stopover at Baiyangdian Station, center of the the Xiongan New Area.

It means that people in Xiongan will be able to get on a high-speed train to Hong Kong. Previously, they had to travel to Beijing or Tianjin first. Xiongan New Area spans three counties in Hebei Province including Rongcheng, Anxin and Xiongxian.

The new train starts from Tianjin West station, which is scheduled to go through provinces of Hebei, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong provinces and stop at Hong Kong. The BRA did not specify how frequent the service will be.

The line connects the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With this additional service, Hong Kong can be reached directly from 58 train stations in the Chinese mainland.

China announced plans in 2017 to establish the Xiongan New Area. The construction of Xiongan New Area is also described as part of China's "millennium strategy�?to advance coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.