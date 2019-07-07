Open Door to Art music festival kicks off in Beijing

Students perform at the Open Door to Art opening ceremony on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Bu Peng

The annual Open Door to Art festival kicked off on Friday at Beijing's Forbidden City Concert Hall with a concert staged by the Beijing Symphony Orchestra and conductor Tan Lihua.At the opening ceremony, the intangible cultural heritage of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province was put front and center in response to the call for Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated development. The display included Spring Festival paintings, shadow play and embroidery.During the following 58 days, the festival will see over 70 performances including concerts, children's plays and dance.