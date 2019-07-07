Qionghai to use NEVs to replace all buses, taxis, government cars

Qionghai in South China's Hainan Province will use new energy vehicles (NEV) to replace all gas-powered buses, taxis and government-use cars by the end of 2019, and any new vehicles added to the fleet will be NEVs, the Hainan Daily reported.

In addition to public transportation, authorities in Qionghai have targeted green car sharing and logistics and distribution vehicles for transformation into NEVs.

New cars to be used for online car hailing should be 80 percent NEVs, and 50 percent of its sanitation vehicles should be electric by the end of 2019.

And from September 1, all official vehicles of Party and government organs in Qionghai, including state-owned enterprises and institutions in Qionghai should use NEVs.

Hainan Province, China's largest pilot free trade zone, said on March 5 that it will ban the sale of gasoline-fueled automobiles by 2030 and fully use NEVs to safeguard the environment.

According to the Hainan New Energy Vehicles Development Plan, the province will speed up the promotion of clean energy vehicles with a primary target of having more than 30,000 NEVs and 28,000 charging piles by 2020, the first Chinese province to unveil such a timeline.

Qionghai has vowed to accelerate the popularization and the construction of infrastructure for NEVs, and promote the application of clean energy vehicles in various fields.

Qionghai will build 2,448 charging facilities this year. The local government will also check the power supply in residential areas to ensure charging piles can be installed.

Qionghai government will simplify administrative procedures for installing power facilities to encourage the usage of new energy vehicles.

China is working on an NEV industry development plan (2021-2035), led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to improve technology and boost innovation in the industry, according to information released Wednesday on the concluding day of the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, in Boao, Hainan.