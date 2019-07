An automated robot arm that makes holes and installs pillars was used for the first time in the high-speed railway linking Beijing with the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province on Saturday. It's a breakthrough in the intelligent construction of railways. Located 220 kilometers from Beijing, Chongli will play host to all skiing and biathlon events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Photo: VCG