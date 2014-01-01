Xi congratulates Michel on election as European Council president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Charles Michel on his election as president of the European Council.
In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that the development of the current relations of China and the European Union (EU) is on a good momentum. The two sides have frequent contacts on various levels and their pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The people-to-people and cultural exchanges are humming, and coordination between the two sides in dealing with global affairs is effective.
The long-term steady progress of the China-EU relations
hip is not only in the common interest of the two sides, but will also contribute to world peace and prosperity. China supports Europe in playing a more important role in international affairs, Xi said.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of the China-EU ties, and would like to join efforts with President Michel to bring about more progress of the China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization, so as to bring welfare to both Chinese and European people, and make greater contribution to the development and stability of the world.
On Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also congratulated Michel on his election as the European Council president.
Li said in his congratulatory message that China wants to join hands with the EU to seize the important chance for the development of current China-EU relations and to push forward the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.