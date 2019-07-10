Folk dancers from Bulgaria perform during the IX International Folk Dance Festival "Sudmalinas" in Riga, Latvia, on July 9, 2019. The dance festival held from July 9 to 14 this year aims to bring together dancers from Latvia and other countries to explore folk dance traditions. (Photo: Xinhua)

