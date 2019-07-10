RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Inspiration may hit you from out of the blue today. These ideas will fade in a flash so don't waste any time getting them written down. A friend will be in need of a shoulder to cry on. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 9, 16, 19.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Recent events may have put your nerves on edge. While you can't just throw your responsibilities to the wind, that doesn't mean you can't take time out to relax. If you can't recharge your batteries, you will find yourself running out of the energy to go on. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)It's time to move past those issues that have been holding you back for such a long time. Spending more time with those you love will help you figure out what is truly important. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The next few days will be the perfect time to just get away from it all. Call up some friends or head home and curl up with a good book. Whatever you choose to do, there is no need to feel guilty about getting in some "me" time. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Use your free time today to tidy up your living space. Even though it may hurt to let go of some "mementos," throw away those items that you really don't need. Time spent in meditation will prove enlightening. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)With the trouble of the past few days behind you, it's time to have some fun. Taking part in activities that get you outside of the house will be good for both your physical and mental health. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Misunderstandings will occur quite easily today. Go out of your way to get your ideas across as clearly and succinctly as possible. Putting yourself in other people's shoes is sure to help. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Today will be a good day to examine your finances. A careful review will show you some places where you have been spending more money than you need. The key to a happy life will be establishing a balanced schedule that makes room for both work and play. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Your emotions have been getting the better of you lately. You should focus your energies over the next few days on getting to the root of your frustrations. Financial concerns should not be ignored. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A number of people will be vying for your attention today. Do not be afraid to turn them down if you do not have the time to help. True friends will be understanding rather than be angry with you. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will be required to make some important decisions today. Don't stress out about your choices too much. The right choice will become apparent so long as you listen to what your heart tells you. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You may end up coming into conflict with your neighbors over something rather trivial. Sometimes you have to lose to win. The best option will be to just let them get what they want. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Things have changed so much recently that you may have a hard time recognizing anything. Talking with friends and sharing your feelings will do a lot to help you acclimatize. ✭✭✭