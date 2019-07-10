Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Like potatoes or rice
8 Reduce in status
14 *Cross between a striped cat and a rodent?
16 Shows great joy
17 Individually
18 Dog Star
19 Mazatlan money
20 *Cross between an ape and an Andean animal?
22 Clear (of)
25 ___-de-France
26 MI6 figure
27 *Cross between a raptor and a Wonderland dozer?
32 Org. with U.N. observer status
33 Quickly reheat
34 Anise-flavored liqueur
38 *Cross between a semiaquatic wader and a bivalve?
43 Two capsules, perhaps
44 "The same," in footnotes
45 JFK stat
46 *Cross between a four-legged reptile and a legless reptile?
51 Busts, e.g.
54 Busy CPA month
55 Singer DiFranco
56 *Cross between a crustacean and a bounding beast?
60 Modern credit card feature
64 Evening party
65 LeBron's NBA team
68 Fill with love
69 The starred critters, e.g.
70 Some car bodies
71 Caulk, for oneDOWN
1 Sign at a corner, often
2 Fork component
3 Matures, as wine
4 Like the mythical phoenix
5 "___ Me a River"
6 "Chernobyl" network
7 Hip-hop's ___ Yang Twins
8 Original "Star Trek" studio
9 Adam and Eve, vis-a-vis Eden
10 Singer Ives
11 Name used by a 26-Across, perhaps
12 Clear-cutting remnant
13 Student paper
15 Virgo preceder
21 Summer Olympics host before Tokyo
23 Figure providing access: Abbr.
24 Decorate
27 Advertising award
28 "How clumsy of me!"
29 "Citizen Kane" studio
30 Took place at, as a class
31 Dawn goddess
32 Dissertation writer's goal
35 Like many garage sale items
36 Z, to Persephone
37 Like many garage sale items
39 Smallest Canadian prov.
40 Court org.
41 Sparkly mineral
42 Noodle bar noodle
47 "Get ready to rumble!"
48 Stimulants, informally
49 Coach Parseghian
50 Coin featuring Monticello
51 Braying beasts
52 Lake Geneva feeder
53 Three-note chord
57 "___ la Douce" (1963 film)
58 Bus. structure option
59 Massage reactions
61 Greek marriage goddess
62 Neighbor of Turkey
63 (Hey!)
66 Fib
67 Ob-gyn's org.
Solution