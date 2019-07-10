Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/10 14:38:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Like potatoes or rice

  8 Reduce in status

 14 *Cross between a striped cat and a rodent?

 16 Shows great joy

 17 Individually

 18 Dog Star

 19 Mazatlan money

 20 *Cross between an ape and an Andean animal?

 22 Clear (of)

 25 ___-de-France

 26 MI6 figure

 27 *Cross between a raptor and a Wonderland dozer?

 32 Org. with U.N. observer status

 33 Quickly reheat

 34 Anise-flavored liqueur

 38 *Cross between a semiaquatic wader and a bivalve?

 43 Two capsules, perhaps

 44 "The same," in footnotes

 45 JFK stat

 46 *Cross between a four-legged reptile and a legless reptile?

 51 Busts, e.g.

 54 Busy CPA month

 55 Singer DiFranco

 56 *Cross between a crustacean and a bounding beast?

 60 Modern credit card feature

 64 Evening party

 65 LeBron's NBA team

 68 Fill with love

 69 The starred critters, e.g.

 70 Some car bodies

 71 Caulk, for one

DOWN



  1 Sign at a corner, often

  2 Fork component

  3 Matures, as wine

  4 Like the mythical phoenix

  5 "___ Me a River"

  6 "Chernobyl" network

  7 Hip-hop's ___ Yang Twins

  8 Original "Star Trek" studio

  9 Adam and Eve, vis-a-vis Eden

 10 Singer Ives

 11 Name used by a 26-Across, perhaps

 12 Clear-cutting remnant

 13 Student paper

 15 Virgo preceder

 21 Summer Olympics host before Tokyo

 23 Figure providing access: Abbr.

 24 Decorate

 27 Advertising award

 28 "How clumsy of me!"

 29 "Citizen Kane" studio

 30 Took place at, as a class

 31 Dawn goddess

 32 Dissertation writer's goal

 35 Like many garage sale items

 36 Z, to Persephone

 37 Like many garage sale items

 39 Smallest Canadian prov.

 40 Court org.

 41 Sparkly mineral

 42 Noodle bar noodle

 47 "Get ready to rumble!"

 48 Stimulants, informally

 49 Coach Parseghian

 50 Coin featuring Monticello

 51 Braying beasts

 52 Lake Geneva feeder

 53 Three-note chord

 57 "___ la Douce" (1963 film)

 58 Bus. structure option

 59 Massage reactions

 61 Greek marriage goddess

 62 Neighbor of Turkey

 63 (Hey!)

 66 Fib

 67 Ob-gyn's org.

Solution



 

