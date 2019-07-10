Puzzle

1 Like potatoes or rice8 Reduce in status14 *Cross between a striped cat and a rodent?16 Shows great joy17 Individually18 Dog Star19 Mazatlan money20 *Cross between an ape and an Andean animal?22 Clear (of)25 ___-de-France26 MI6 figure27 *Cross between a raptor and a Wonderland dozer?32 Org. with U.N. observer status33 Quickly reheat34 Anise-flavored liqueur38 *Cross between a semiaquatic wader and a bivalve?43 Two capsules, perhaps44 "The same," in footnotes45 JFK stat46 *Cross between a four-legged reptile and a legless reptile?51 Busts, e.g.54 Busy CPA month55 Singer DiFranco56 *Cross between a crustacean and a bounding beast?60 Modern credit card feature64 Evening party65 LeBron's NBA team68 Fill with love69 The starred critters, e.g.70 Some car bodies71 Caulk, for one1 Sign at a corner, often2 Fork component3 Matures, as wine4 Like the mythical phoenix5 "___ Me a River"6 "Chernobyl" network7 Hip-hop's ___ Yang Twins8 Original "Star Trek" studio9 Adam and Eve, vis-a-vis Eden10 Singer Ives11 Name used by a 26-Across, perhaps12 Clear-cutting remnant13 Student paper15 Virgo preceder21 Summer Olympics host before Tokyo23 Figure providing access: Abbr.24 Decorate27 Advertising award28 "How clumsy of me!"29 "Citizen Kane" studio30 Took place at, as a class31 Dawn goddess32 Dissertation writer's goal35 Like many garage sale items36 Z, to Persephone37 Like many garage sale items39 Smallest Canadian prov.40 Court org.41 Sparkly mineral42 Noodle bar noodle47 "Get ready to rumble!"48 Stimulants, informally49 Coach Parseghian50 Coin featuring Monticello51 Braying beasts52 Lake Geneva feeder53 Three-note chord57 "___ la Douce" (1963 film)58 Bus. structure option59 Massage reactions61 Greek marriage goddess62 Neighbor of Turkey63 (Hey!)66 Fib67 Ob-gyn's org.

Solution