Learning Chinese

constantly think about心心念念(xīnxīn niànniàn)A: I finally bought that motorcycle I've been constantly thinking about.我终于把我心心念念的摩托车买了。(wǒ zhōnɡyú bǎwǒ xīnxīn niànniàn de mótuōchē mǎi le.)B: Great. I've heard you talk about it for a while now. But don't you also need a drivers license for a motorcycle?不错呀。听你念叨很久了。但是骑摩托车是不是也要驾照呀？(bùcuò ya. tīnɡ nǐ niàndao hěnjiǔ le. dànshì qí mótuōchē shìbúshì yěyào jiàzhào ya?)A: Yup, it's pretty much like testing for the drivers license for other vehicles, you have to go to class and take a test before you can get it.对,和考其他车的驾照差不多,要去上课、考试,然后才能拿到。(duì, hé kǎo qítā chē de jiàzhào chàbùduō, yào qù shànɡkè, kǎoshì, ránhòu cáinénɡ nádào.)B: I thought about getting one for a while, but I didn't have time due to work so I just bought an electric scooter.我一直也挺想考一个的。但工作太忙,没空,就直接买了个电动车。(wǒ yīzhí yětǐnɡ xiǎnɡ kǎo yīɡè de. dàn ɡōnɡzuò tàimánɡ, méikònɡ, jiùzhíjiē mǎi le ɡè diàndònɡchē.)A: Well they are both tools to keep you from having to go by foot.反正都是代步工具。(fǎnzhènɡ dōushì dàibù ɡōnɡjù.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT