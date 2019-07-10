Learning Chinese

Chat attack

constantly think about

心心念念

(xīnxīn niànniàn) 

A: I finally bought that motorcycle I've been constantly thinking about.  

我终于把我心心念念的摩托车买了。

(wǒ zhōnɡyú bǎwǒ xīnxīn niànniàn de mótuōchē mǎi le.) 

B: Great. I've heard you talk about it for a while now. But don't you also need a drivers license for a motorcycle?

不错呀。听你念叨很久了。但是骑摩托车是不是也要驾照呀？

(bùcuò ya. tīnɡ nǐ niàndao hěnjiǔ le. dànshì qí mótuōchē shìbúshì yěyào jiàzhào ya?) 

A: Yup, it's pretty much like testing for the drivers license for other vehicles, you have to go to class and take a test before you can get it.         

对,和考其他车的驾照差不多,要去上课、考试,然后才能拿到。

(duì, hé kǎo qítā chē de jiàzhào chàbùduō, yào qù shànɡkè, kǎoshì, ránhòu cáinénɡ nádào.)   

B: I thought about getting one for a while, but I didn't have time due to work so I just bought an electric scooter.    

我一直也挺想考一个的。但工作太忙,没空,就直接买了个电动车。

(wǒ yīzhí yětǐnɡ xiǎnɡ kǎo yīɡè de. dàn ɡōnɡzuò tàimánɡ, méikònɡ, jiùzhíjiē mǎi le ɡè diàndònɡchē.)   

A: Well they are both tools to keep you from having to go by foot. 

反正都是代步工具。

(fǎnzhènɡ dōushì dàibù ɡōnɡjù.)

