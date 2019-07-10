Hong Kong youth need guidance

A street view in Hong Kong's downtown distict Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

Angry, anxious and reckless young anti-government protesters rushed into the streets of Hong Kong to oppose the extradition amendment bill initiated by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, and some of them were yelling radical, separatist and insulting slogans at the police, the chief executive, the government and even their motherland - China.Under this kind of situation, Hong Kong society and many people from the Chinese mainland could not stop wondering what had happened to the young people in Hong Kong. Why do many of them refuse to recognize their Chinese identity? Why do they feel inferior to their former colonial master Britain and naively help foreign forces make trouble for their own city?Hundreds of young protesters stormed the Legislative Council (LegCo) Complex on July 1, leaving graffiti, such as "Hong Kong is not China," "politicians are dogs" and many other dirty messages on the wall and tore copies of the Basic Law.Some Hong Kong secessionists also raised a black version of the Hong Kong bauhinia flag outside, and such behavior shocked the majority of Hong Kong residents, who strongly condemned the violence but also began reflecting upon the reasons behind the rising anti-Beijing sentiment among Hong Kong young people.On Sunday's demonstration from Tsim Sha Tsui to the West Kowloon high speed railway station, some young Hong Kong protesters held up the Hong Kong colonial era flag and even the Union Jack.Adam Tong, 32, a Hong Kong postgraduate student at Tsinghua University who is studying international relations, told the Global Times that "the experience that I have in Tsinghua is much different than I had at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) when I was an undergraduate."Mainland students are much more hardworking than their peers in Hong Kong, Tong said."Professors in Beijing will teach you a lot about the development of the country, will help you understand the crucial policies made by the government that might affect your future, and these will make you confident and patriotic. Unfortunately, most Hong Kong students don't have a chance to get this kind of education," he noted.Some young Hong Kong people who are infatuated with the West have never been to the mainland. They are scared of China's rising power for no reason. Incomplete education and biased media reporting have played a very negative role in helping shape their misunderstanding about the country, parents, officials and business representatives told the Global Times in recent interviews.Peng Junfa, a Hongkonger in his 20s, told the Global Times that some of his classmates are infatuated with the West, and often attack others who hold different views. "They've never visited the mainland and they have little understanding of Chinese culture and history, which hinders their awareness of being Chinese citizens," he said.The Education Bureau of the HKSAR government unveiled the revised curriculum framework for junior middle school Chinese history and history subjects in May 2018, a move to broaden their perspective of history, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Peng, who supports the Hong Kong police and condemns the violence and Hong Kong secessionists, said some of his radical friends also attacked him in person, which also ended their friendship."Hong Kong authorities have to re-examine their education policy, and ask why young people do not trust us," Michael Tien Puk-sun, a Hong Kong lawmaker, told the Global Times. "It is challenging work to educate young people within 'one country, two systems,' as teachers need more time to explain different ideas, and direct students to a correct way. This is a question of attitude," he said.Also, local media outlets, including the extreme anti-Beijing media like Apple Daily, have been influencing the young generation in a very negative way, as they come up with one-sided stories, which neglect the positive side of the mainland's progress in the social and economic spectrums.Among all the footage aired showing protesters storming LegCo on the night of July 1, there is no footage showing how protestors cut off the building's internet networks and stole the database, which makes people wonder whether those media staff allowed inside were in the same group as protesters, a source close to the local authorities, who preferred not to be identified, told the Global Times."Colluding with external forces is one thing we are concerned about," he said.Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, reportedly met with US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the extradition bill, exposing close ties between the Hong Kong media group and Washington."Freedom of the press does not justify biased views of the press… many Hong Kong students can't see it clearly," Lee Wai Lok, a young Hong Kong resident who questioned the credibility of the local media, told the Global Times.Tong said, "Actually, many former alumni of the CUHK from the 1970s-1980s told me that during that time they received a lot of patriotic education and they were taught that they should be responsible for the country's future, but we don't know why many Hong Kong-based universities stopped teaching students to love their country but injected anti-mainland ideologies into the students' minds after 1997, especially in 2010s."Foreign forces are deeply involved and even dominate the media and education in Hong Kong, and they select negative information and news about the mainland to mislead the Hong Kong public and students. Objective and positive reports and education about the mainland were excluded by these pro-West forces, said Victor Chan Chi-ho, 33, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Young Commentators.

A group of Hong Kong residents in Kwun Tong district discuss local affairs at a residential community office on Saturday. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT