Eighteen European countries, plus Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand sent an open letter on Wednesday to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) president. They recklessly attacked China's governance of Xinjiang
, smearing Xinjiang's vocational education and training centers as "large-scale places of detention."
These countries requested that the letter become an official document of the ongoing 41st session of the UNHRC.
China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was once haunted by violent terrorism. Innocent lives were slaughtered and people's peaceful life was seriously disrupted. In recent years, situation has been reversed thanks to the governance of Xinjiang. Such achievement was realized in a non-violent way. Numerous developing countries and most Muslim countries understood and supported the measures to stabilize Xinjiang's conditions. These countries deeply understand the importance of peace and stability.
The 22 countries are all developed countries, including three small Baltic states that always follow the West for geopolitical reasons. With only about 500 million population in total, these countries can only represent a small part of the world. They refuse to respect a diversified world.
Most European countries have adopted hypocritical double standards on the danger of extremism. When refugees from the Middle East arrived in Europe a few years ago, most European countries were concerned that the influx of Muslims would have an impact on their society and refused the placement of those refugees. Many refugees had to drift at sea because they were blocked by European countries, which led to many tragedies.
European society is increasingly xenophobic and is full of discrimination against Muslim immigrants. Some countries are mulling forcing them out rather than helping them.
Western countries are not qualified to criticize the governance of Xinjiang. Xinjiang's fundamental problem is the isolation and poverty of its ethnic minority grassroots. "Pro-Xinjiang independence groups" outside the region and extremists in Xinjiang spread extremism and instigated ethnic and religious hatred. Some European countries publicly harbor these groups and help spread their voice, which indirectly supported violent activities in Xinjiang.
When tourists were chased and killed on the streets of Urumqi on July 5, 2009, when buses were intercepted on the road and people inside were slashed in Shache county in 2014, when innocent passengers inside the Kunming railway station were killed in a knife attack, where were these people who jointly signed the open letter? They should be at the scene and face the thugs' knives. That way, they can understand why Xinjiang is implementing the current governance measure as well as its contributions to restoring peace and stability in the region.
The West cannot represent the world. The West should do some self-examination for being exclusive and setting themselves against vast number of developing countries.
Chinese people know how to best govern Xinjiang. Improving Xinjiang's conditions concerns all Chinese people, including residents of Xinjiang, and only Chinese people will spare no effort to do it. We will listen to Western countries' advice. But these countries are making themselves unwelcome if they act as China's teacher and force China to do things.