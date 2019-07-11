Ukraine president calls for making Chernobyl Exclusion Zone a scientific, tourist magnet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) inspects the New Safe Confinement of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Kiev, Ukraine, July 10, 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP) as the New Safe Confinement (NSC) over the fourth reactor of the power plant was put into operation Wednesday. The NSC is meant to prevent radioactive materials escaping from the fourth reactor site where a nuclear accident on April 26, 1986 took lives of at least 31 people while thousands more have died since from radiation exposure and cancer. (Ukrainian President Office/Handout via Xinhua
