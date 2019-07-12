Car bombing kills 4 soldiers in Libya's Benghazi

A car bomb explosion on Thursday hit the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, killing 4 soldiers of the east-based army and injuring 32 others, a military source said.The bombing took place in a cemetery during a funeral of a former army official, the source added.Video footage on the social media shows smoke rising from the bombing site as well as a large number of military vehicles.The bombing came a day after Benghazi Security Directorate announced the bust of a terrorist network planning attacks in the city.The army has been leading a military campaign to take over the capital Tripoli from the UN-backed government since early April.According to the World Health Organization, the fighting has so far killed more than 1,000 and injured over 5,000 others.Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.