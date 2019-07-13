HOME >>
6.0-magnitude quake hits waters near East China Sea: CENC
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/13 11:45:09
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted areas near the East China Sea at 8:57 a.m. Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 29.23 degrees north latitude and 128.22 degrees east longitude, the CENC said in its preliminary report.
