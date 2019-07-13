6.0-magnitude quake hits waters near East China Sea: CENC

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/13 11:45:09
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted areas near the East China Sea at 8:57 a.m. Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 29.23 degrees north latitude and 128.22 degrees east longitude, the CENC said in its preliminary report.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus