UK police launch investigation into leaked ambassador cables

London Police said Friday they have launched an investigation into alleged leaking of official communications involving Kim Darroch, Britain's ambassador to the United States."Following a cross-government investigation led by the Cabinet Office a Gateway Process has occurred today with the Metropolitan Police into the alleged leaking of official communications involving Sir Kim Darroch," Neil Basu, the assistant commissioner at Metropolitan Police said in a statement."As a result the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, who take national responsibility for investigating allegations of criminal breaches of the Official Secrets Act, has launched a criminal investigation," Basu added.He noted that the investigation will be reviewed at every stage to ensure a proportionate investigation is undertaken.The statement also said there has been damage caused to Britain's international relations, and there would be clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice.Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday after a scandal with leaked diplomatic cables that contained unvarnished assessments of the U.S. administration, according to media reports.