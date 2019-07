Photo taken on July 8, 2019 shows blooming cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 8, 2019 shows blooming cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 8, 2019 shows blooming cole flowers in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Photo:Xinhua