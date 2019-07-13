Rainstorm hits parts of Zhejiang

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the Wuzhen scenic area in rain in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. Rainstorm hit parts of Zhejiang in recent days, which led to an emergency response activated by Zhejiang authorities Friday afternoon. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the Wuzhen scenic area in rain in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. Rainstorm hit parts of Zhejiang in recent days, which led to an emergency response activated by Zhejiang authorities Friday afternoon. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the Wuzhen scenic area in rain in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. Rainstorm hit parts of Zhejiang in recent days, which led to an emergency response activated by Zhejiang authorities Friday afternoon. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on July 13, 2019 shows the Wuzhen scenic area in rain in Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. Rainstorm hit parts of Zhejiang in recent days, which led to an emergency response activated by Zhejiang authorities Friday afternoon. Photo:Xinhua