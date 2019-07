9-day baby Sumatran elephant seen in Malang, Indonesia

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A nine-day baby Sumatran elephant stays with its mother at a zoo in Batu in Malang, Indonesia, July 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua