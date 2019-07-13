China, Hungary vow to deepen cooperation, boost ties

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Friday, pledging to deepen cooperation and boost bilateral relations.
Hungary and China are real strategic partners with strong political mutual trust. The two countries have been actively pushing forward the joint building of the Belt and Road
, with stable progress being made in the construction of Hungary-Serbia railway project, said Orban.
Noting this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, the Hungarian president said his country is willing to work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and promote new progress in bilateral ties, China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) cooperation as well as in China-Europe relations.
China and Hungary have always respected and supported each other, showing mutual trust over the past seven decades, said the Chinese foreign minister.
Referring to Hungary as an increasingly important force in regional and international affairs, Wang said that against an international backdrop full of challenges, the two countries should continue to support each other's core interests and major concerns, build on the progress made by the two sides in jointly constructing the Belt and Road, and expand cooperation in various fields.
China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Hungary in the China-CEEC cooperation, China-Europe relations as well as multilateral affairs, continuously enhance the two countries' strategic relationship, and jointly safeguard fairness, justice and peaceful development in the world, Wang said.