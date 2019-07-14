HOME >>
WORLD
Macron announces to create France's space command
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 9:15:06
French President
Emmanuel Macron
announced on Saturday that he has approved the creation of a space command in the country's air force.
He made the announcement in his speech to the armies ahead of the Bastille Day military parade on Sunday.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Egypt, France hold joint naval drill in Mediterranean
India, France hold joint naval exercise
Air France to suspend flights to Iran next month due to US sanctions
Posted in:
EUROPE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus