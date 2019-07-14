Macron announces to create France's space command

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/14 9:15:06
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he has approved the creation of a space command in the country's air force.

He made the announcement in his speech to the armies ahead of the Bastille Day military parade on Sunday.

Posted in: EUROPE
