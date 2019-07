Aerial photo shows buffalo racers competing during the annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi, Thailand, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A buffalo racer competes during the annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi , Thailand, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buffalo racers compete during the annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi, Thailand, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buffalo racers take their buffaloes to starting line during the annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi, Thailand, July 13, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

