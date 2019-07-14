Sudan's military council stresses importance of partnership with opposition alliance

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Saturday reiterated importance of partnership with the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance to end the political crisis in the country."We are not enemy with the Freedom and Change Alliance. What between us is a real and important partnership to bring Sudan out to safety and ensure that no problems will occur," said Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, the TMC's deputy chairman, when addressing a popular rally in Nahr al-Neel State, north of the capital Khartoum Saturday.He stressed the importance of supporting the deal recently reached between the TMC and the opposition alliance.On July 5, the TMC and the Freedom and Change Alliance, under a mediation by Ethiopia and the African Union, reached a deal on establishing transitional authorities to jointly govern the country.The two sides agreed on a three-year sovereignty council by rotation and a civilian government of independent national competence.They also agreed to delay the establishment of a legislative council until the sovereignty council and the civilian government are established.Additionally, on Friday, the two sides agreed on the political declaration, which determines all authorities of the transitional period.