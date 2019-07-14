Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Brood

  5 Rolaids competitor

  9 Type units

 14 Highest point

 15 "Now!"

 16 In pieces

 17 *"The San Francisco Treat"

 19 Human/goat hybrid

 20 Black sheep's affirmative, in a nursery rhyme

 21 Acad.

 23 Black sheep's sound

 24 *Avoid artfully

 27 Lower back affliction

 31 Catherine who survived Henry VIII (in two ways!)

 32 With 58-Down, runny egg style

 33 Dept. of Labor agency

 36 Stuff below Earth's crust

 39 *Real McCoys

 42 Luxurious sheet material

 43 Command to a fly

 44 "Happy" songbird

 45 Soup can painter Warhol

 47 Planet shapes

 49 *Wrongful detention

 53 Large coffee holder

 54 Org. that gave "Us" an R

 55 "That time works for me"

 60 Dough

 62 Stirrup location also found in the starred answers

 64 All gone

 65 "Gotcha"

 66 The first "A" in AKA

 67 Sinking feeling

 68 Puts in stitches

 69 Fidget spinners, e.g.

DOWN

  1 Queen of Scots

  2 "The Andy Griffith Show" boy

  3 Pushups build them

  4 Former spouses

  5 French cuisine herb

  6 Troop-supporting grp.

  7 Frenzied

  8 Where a shiver is felt

  9 Classic meat on rye

 10 Light-colored beer's initials

 11 One committing a high crime?

 12 Indo-___ people

 13 Fine fiddle, informally

 18 Musical based on a Verdi opera

 22 Maple tree fluid

 25 Snoops (around)

 26 Giants' ballpark

 27 Jam ingredients?

 28 Pigmented eye layer

 29 Unwritten reminder

 30 Boston NHL team

 34 "Gotcha!"

 35 Popped up

 37 Inconsequential

 38 Pops the question

 40 Like a hot item

 41 Ship part above the water line

 46 Talk on and on

 48 WWW letters

 49 Was livid

 50 Like Niagara Falls, sound-wise

 51 Harold of "Ghostbusters"

 52 Bold move in poker

 56 Climbing Mount Everest, e.g.

 57 Move, briefly

 58 See 32-Across

 59 Love archer

 61 Grassy expanse

 63 Wet blanket?

