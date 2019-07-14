Puzzle

1 Brood5 Rolaids competitor9 Type units14 Highest point15 "Now!"16 In pieces17 *"The San Francisco Treat"19 Human/goat hybrid20 Black sheep's affirmative, in a nursery rhyme21 Acad.23 Black sheep's sound24 *Avoid artfully27 Lower back affliction31 Catherine who survived Henry VIII (in two ways!)32 With 58-Down, runny egg style33 Dept. of Labor agency36 Stuff below Earth's crust39 *Real McCoys42 Luxurious sheet material43 Command to a fly44 "Happy" songbird45 Soup can painter Warhol47 Planet shapes49 *Wrongful detention53 Large coffee holder54 Org. that gave "Us" an R55 "That time works for me"60 Dough62 Stirrup location also found in the starred answers64 All gone65 "Gotcha"66 The first "A" in AKA67 Sinking feeling68 Puts in stitches69 Fidget spinners, e.g.1 Queen of Scots2 "The Andy Griffith Show" boy3 Pushups build them4 Former spouses5 French cuisine herb6 Troop-supporting grp.7 Frenzied8 Where a shiver is felt9 Classic meat on rye10 Light-colored beer's initials11 One committing a high crime?12 Indo-___ people13 Fine fiddle, informally18 Musical based on a Verdi opera22 Maple tree fluid25 Snoops (around)26 Giants' ballpark27 Jam ingredients?28 Pigmented eye layer29 Unwritten reminder30 Boston NHL team34 "Gotcha!"35 Popped up37 Inconsequential38 Pops the question40 Like a hot item41 Ship part above the water line46 Talk on and on48 WWW letters49 Was livid50 Like Niagara Falls, sound-wise51 Harold of "Ghostbusters"52 Bold move in poker56 Climbing Mount Everest, e.g.57 Move, briefly58 See 32-Across59 Love archer61 Grassy expanse63 Wet blanket?

Solution