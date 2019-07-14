Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Brood
5 Rolaids competitor
9 Type units
14 Highest point
15 "Now!"
16 In pieces
17 *"The San Francisco Treat"
19 Human/goat hybrid
20 Black sheep's affirmative, in a nursery rhyme
21 Acad.
23 Black sheep's sound
24 *Avoid artfully
27 Lower back affliction
31 Catherine who survived Henry VIII (in two ways!)
32 With 58-Down, runny egg style
33 Dept. of Labor agency
36 Stuff below Earth's crust
39 *Real McCoys
42 Luxurious sheet material
43 Command to a fly
44 "Happy" songbird
45 Soup can painter Warhol
47 Planet shapes
49 *Wrongful detention
53 Large coffee holder
54 Org. that gave "Us" an R
55 "That time works for me"
60 Dough
62 Stirrup location also found in the starred answers
64 All gone
65 "Gotcha"
66 The first "A" in AKA
67 Sinking feeling
68 Puts in stitches
69 Fidget spinners, e.g.DOWN
1 Queen of Scots
2 "The Andy Griffith Show" boy
3 Pushups build them
4 Former spouses
5 French cuisine herb
6 Troop-supporting grp.
7 Frenzied
8 Where a shiver is felt
9 Classic meat on rye
10 Light-colored beer's initials
11 One committing a high crime?
12 Indo-___ people
13 Fine fiddle, informally
18 Musical based on a Verdi opera
22 Maple tree fluid
25 Snoops (around)
26 Giants' ballpark
27 Jam ingredients?
28 Pigmented eye layer
29 Unwritten reminder
30 Boston NHL team
34 "Gotcha!"
35 Popped up
37 Inconsequential
38 Pops the question
40 Like a hot item
41 Ship part above the water line
46 Talk on and on
48 WWW letters
49 Was livid
50 Like Niagara Falls, sound-wise
51 Harold of "Ghostbusters"
52 Bold move in poker
56 Climbing Mount Everest, e.g.
57 Move, briefly
58 See 32-Across
59 Love archer
61 Grassy expanse
63 Wet blanket?
Solution